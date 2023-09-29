BMW iX1 electric SUV launched in India, gets a price tag of Rs 66.90 lakh

German luxury car manufacturer BMW has launched its affordable electric SUV- BMW iX1 in India. The electric SUV is offered at a price tag of around Rs 66.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The BMW iX1 electric is based on the third generation of the ICE X1 x Drive30 SUV. The BMW X1 has been one of the best selling SUV (ICE) in the BMW lineup in India.

The BMW iX1 is offered with a dual-motor setup that offers an output of 313 hp and torque of 494 Nm. The SUV is offered with a 64.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that offers 440km in a full charge. In terms of charging, we get 11kW AC charger as standard. On the other hand, the SUV can be fast charged with a capacity of up to 130 kW DC fast charger. With the standard charger, the battery can be charged from 0-100 percent in 6.3 hours. However, the 130W DC fast charger takes 29 minutes to charge from 10 to 80 percent.

When it comes to exterior changes, the BMW iX1 EV looks similar to the ICE X1. However, the kidney grille of the iX1 is larger and the headlamp is slightly redesigned. We also get 18 inch new alloy wheels that are offered in four monotone colour-grey, silver, black as well as white.

The BMW iX1 electric offers massage functions, safety features like adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, auto emergency braking, lane keep assist, 7 airbags as standard, ABS with EBD, ESC etc. There is no noise produced by SUV as it is electric. However in order to alert the people on the road, we get artificial sound for speeds of up to 30 kmph only.

In the interior, the SUV gets a 10.7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, 10.25-inch information display, ambient lighting, ventilated seats, 3-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, AC vents and mobile charger at the rear, wireless charging, Harman Kardon sound system with 12 speakers, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity and much more. The boot space of the SUV is 490 litres.

