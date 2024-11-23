BMW India announces price hike for its cars from January 2025

The luxury carmaker BMW cars will cost you more from next year as the company has announced a price hike across its line up. The price hike will come into effect from January 1, 2025.

The German luxury carmaker announced that both locally assembled and CBU models’ prices will be hiked by up to 3 percent.

The BMW cars and SUVs that roll out of the Chennai plant include the 2 Series Gran Coupe (priced from Rs 43.90 lakh), the 3 Series Gran Limousine (Rs 60.60 lakh) and the M340i (Rs 74.90 lakh), 5 Series LWB (Rs 72.9 lakh), 7 Series (Rs 1.82 crore), X1 (Rs 49.90 lakh), X3 (Rs 72.50 lakh), X5 (Rs 97 lakh) and X7 (Rs 1.3 crore).

Meanwhile, the imported models include the i4 (Rs 72.50 lakh), i5 (Rs 1.2 crore), i7 (Rs 2.03 crore), iX1 (Rs 66.90 lakh), iX (Rs 1.40 crore), Z4 (Rs 90.90 lakh), M2 Coupe (Rs 99.90 lakh), M4 Competition (Rs 1.53 crore) and CS (Rs 1.89 crore), M8 (Rs 2.44 crore), XM (Rs 2.6 crore) and the recently launched M5 (Rs 1.99 crore).

BMW’s announcement comes just days after Mercedes-Benz India said it would hike prices from next year onwards. Mercedes cited higher material costs, inflationary pressures and other cost burdens.

Meanwhile, the other luxury carmakers are also expected to follow in the footsteps of BMW and announce an increase in ex-showroom prices in the coming days.