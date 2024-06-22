BMW CE 04 to launch in India on July, Check details about the motorcycle

BMW CE 04 which will be the company’s first electric scooter in India will be launched soon. The launch of the scooter will be on July 24 and the company is preparing itself for the event. The range of the electric scooter is 130km and the battery offered is 8.9kWh.

The BMW CE 04 sports a peak power of 31kW or 41.57hp. In terms of acceleration, the electric scooter can go from 0-50 in just 2.6 seconds. The top speed of the electric scooter is claimed to be 120kmph. BMW has claimed that the battery of the scooter can be fully charged in 4 hours and 20 minutes with the help of a regular charger. On the other hand, the fast charger can reduce the charging time to 1 hour and 40 minutes.

Speaking about electronics, the BMW electric scooter gets 15-inch wheels which get a 120-section front tyre and a 160-section rear tyre. The BMW CE 04 has a seat height of 780mm and that can be increased to 800mm. However, buyers have to opt for BMW’s optional comfort seat for that. The scooter also has 179kg weight with the standard equipment.

The BMW CE 04 has various features like traction control, ABS, a TFT display, Bluetooth for navigation, and many more. There is an availability of three riding modes on the electric scooter.

BMW has remained tight-lipped about the price of the electric scooter. Given the fact that the electric scooter is a premium offering, it will cost around Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). The BMW C 400 GT ICE scooter cost Rs 11.20 lakh as it launched in India.