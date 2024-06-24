BIS announces new safety standards for Electric Vehicles

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has rolled out two new safety standards for Electric vehicles in India. The new standards ‘IS 18590: 2024’ and ‘IS 18606: 2024’, are aimed at enhancing the safety of electric vehicles. The new standards focus on the powertrain and the safety and performance of batteries in electric vehicles in the L, M, and N categories.

BIS has also introduced ‘IS 18294: 2023’ for e-rickshaws and e-karts, which sets standards for the construction and functionality of these vehicles to ensure the safety of the occupants.

At present, there are 30 Indian standards for electric vehicles. There are standards for accessories and EV charging systems as well.

Improving the safety of electric vehicles is an ongoing process. Recently, ARAI conducted the first-ever electric 2-wheeler crash test.

