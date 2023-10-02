Bike launch in October 2023: From Aprilia RS 457 to Triumph Scrambler 400X, Check the bikes here

The fourth quarter of 2023 (Q4) has already started and there are some popular brands that will be launching their products this month (October 2023). The motorcycle launch in October include Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, Aprilia RS 457, Triumph Scrambler 400X and much more. We mentioned the motorcycles in detail below.

Triumph Scrambler 400X

The 2nd 400cc motorcycle that Triumph has planned to launch in India is the Scrambler 400X. It gets a setup of a capable off-roader and is expected to be offer with a value for money tag. It gets the same engine and transmission as that of the Speed 400 and we hope that it will be liked by Indian audience just like the Speed 400.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 that gets the company’s trial and tested 650cc engine is expected to launch this month. The price of the motorcycle is expected to be around Rs 3.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle is expected to offer more choices for the RE buyers planning for a 650cc category motorcycle.

RE already offers Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 and the Super Meteor 650 in the 650cc category for the Indian market.

Aprilia RS 457

The Aprilia RS 457 is expected to bring more competition to the already crowded 400cc segment in India. The Aprilia RS 457 which offers a parallel-twin engine is expected to be proper competitor to the Ninja 400, and KTM RC 390. The motorcycle offers some sharp features along with attractive paint scheme. We expect that the motorcycle will be offered at a price tag of around Rs 4.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

This motorcycle is the elder sibling of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 411 and will offer a bump in the torque and power figures. The adventure motorcycle is expected to rival the KTM 390 Adventure in India. The ex-showroom price of the motorcycle is expected to be around Rs 2.80 lakh- Rs 3.00 lakh. We might have get the launch of the motorcycle this month itself.

Ather 450S new variant

When it comes to electric, Ather has been one of the reputed brands. The company is expected to launch the new variant of the 450S electric scooter in this month. The ex-showroom price of the e-scooter is expected to be around Rs 1.3 lakh-Rs 1.35 lakh. On the other hand, the certified range of the e-scooter is expected to be around 150km on a full charge.

