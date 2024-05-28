Benelli TRK 552X revealed, Offers 61 hp of maximum power  

Benelli has revealed the new Benelli TRK 552X adventure tourer motorcycle in its home market-China. The bike is the bigger version of the Benelli TRK 502X adventure tourer and it is expected to land in India too (in the upcoming months).

The Benelli TRK 552X is powered by a parallel-twin, liquid-cooled 550cc engine that produces a peak power of 61hp. On the other hand, the maximum torque is 55Nm. Well this means that the TRK 552X gets 50cc more than the TRK 502X. TRK 502X delivers 48hp from a 500cc engine. The engine offers a steel tube frame and is suspended by a USD fork at the front. On the front we get monoshock suspension. Both the suspension are offered by Marzocchi.

In terms of design, the motorcycle gets a distinctive TRK design and it has evolved in that too. The 552X motorcycle has a LED lighting along with a 5-inch TFT dash. There is a backlit switchgear.The motorcycle gets a dual-channel ABS as standard. There are dual disc at the front wheel while the rear offers single disc. The brake callipers on the 502X are Brembo callipers while that of the 552X is J.Juan callipers.

We expect the Benelli TRK 552X adventure tourer motorcycle to arrive in India after few months and the price tag will be more than TRK 502X. The TRK 502X is priced at Rs 6.50 lakh price tag (ex-showroom, India).