Bajaj-Triumph Motorcycle might offer a brand new 400cc single cylinder engine

Since Bajaj and Triumph joined hand to introduce bikes under joint partnership, there has been excitement among bike enthusiasts. The launch of the new Bajaj-Triumph bike will be in June and event will take place in London. According to sources, there will be more than one version of the bike. While one motorcycle will be a scrambler other is expected to be a roadster.

According to the latest report, the Bajaj-Triumph bike will be powered by a new 400cc single-cylinder engine. The engine will not have anything in common with the KTM engine offered nowadays or in the future. The engine of the Bajaj-Triumph bike is expected to offer liquid cooling and the focus will be on strong mid-range punch.

In the Indian market, the Bajaj-Triumph bike will be a prime competitor of the Royal Enfield 350cc motorcycles. However, the pricing is expected to be a huge concern as Indian motorcycle buyers want a value for money product. The price of the Bajaj-Triumph motorcycle is expected to be around Rs 3.5 lakh- Rs 4 lakh.

The upcoming product by Bajaj and Triumph has been seen while testing. Some of the key elements that are present in motorcycles include USD front forks, rear mono-shock, alloy wheels, single-disc setup at front and rear, round headlights as well as turn indicators, bar-end mirror, and much more.