Bajaj teases its first CNG motorcycle ahead of launch in India

Bajaj will launch its first CNG motorcycle in India and the motorcycle can run on petrol as well as CNG. From the teaser of the motorcycle we can guess that the motorcycle will look similar to that of the Bajaj CT 125X. The company has also teased that the CNG motorcycle will be launching on July 5. Even the video shows very little information about the motorcycle.

The upcoming motorcycle can be switched seamlessly from CNG to petrol mode. The teaser itself shows the major highlight of the motorcycle. The left-hand switch cube with indicator arrow will help to change the mode.

In the teaser video we can also see about the engineering details about the motorcycycle. The bike offers a round LED headlamp with a flat bench-style seat. The bike will be quite utilitarian in approach and it will not be barebones. The motorcycle will offer a 5-spoke alloy wheel on it.

The motorcycle will be launched after 2 days and users have to stay tuned to official social media handles of Bajaj. The company has filed trademarks for multiple names like Marathon, Trekker, Freedom, Glider and Fighter. It is assumed that the name of the bike will be one of the above-mentioned names.