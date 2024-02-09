Bajaj Pulsar NS200 to get an update very soon; Likely to be digital dash

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is likely to get a update very soon and the company has teased about it in a teaser video. It is likely that the Pulsar NS200 will receive the same updates as received by the Pulsar N150/160. Both the motorcycles get fully digital instrument cluster along with Bluetooth connectivity. As the Pulsar NS200 gets a digital display, we are sure that it will get a price bump too.

Even though the latest teaser of Bajaj was quite quick we could notice that the Pulsar which they were teasing was the NS200. The update on the NS200 means that it will get a digital dash with Bluetooth along with revised switchgear. This update on the bike will be quite significant because the older instrument cluster was digi-analogue and featured on the motorcycle since its launch (2012). We also expect that the motorcycle will be getting new colour variants.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 was spotted in a camouflaged avatar and it offered a digital display along with updates switchgear. This means that the Pulsar NS200 will be getting the updates along with the NS160. Both the motorcycles might be launching together in their updated avatar soon in India.

As the updates are implemented on the NS160/ 200, the bikes are expected to cost more by Rs 3000-6000. Currently, the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 has an ex-showroom, Delhi price of Rs 1.46 lakh while the NS160 costs Rs 1.37 lakh.

Speaking about recent updates, The Bajaj Pulsar N150 now starts at Rs 1.18 lakh while the base price of the Bajaj Pulsar N160 is Rs 1.31 lakh. It is noteworthy to mention that both the motorcycles still offer analogue digital display for the base variants. However, the base variant of the N160 is offered with dual-channel ABS. The single channel ABS variant has been discontinued now.