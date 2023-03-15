Bajaj Pulsar NS 200, NS 160 launched in India, gets necessary upgrades

Bajaj has finally upgraded the NS series in India and they get the necessary upgrades. Both the Pulsar NS 200 and NS 160 now get USD (upside-down forks) as well as dual channel ABS as standard. Both the motorcycles are now offered in two new exciting colours- Ebony Black as well as Pearl Metallic White.

What’s New

The overall design of the NS series remains the same and the motorcycles offer an aggressive and beast-like look. However, the motorcycles have become safer and get improvements in stability, cornering as well as handling.

The Dual Channel ABS braking ensures that the wheels do not lock or subsequently skid. Both bikes get 300 mm disc at the front while the rear brake is 230mm disc.

On the other hand, the 33 mm Upside Down Forks enhances the riding feel and character. Even though the display console remains the same, some new features are added to it. The Update display console now offers distance-to-empty readout, instantaneous fuel economy and average fuel economy.

Engine

The engine of the motorcycles remains the same and so does the power figures. The NS 200 gets a Triple Spark DTS-I 4V engine gets a 6-speed gearbox that churns out 24.5 PS of power and 18.74 Nm of maximum torque. It gets a liquid cooling system.

The NS 160 on the other hand gets a 160cc engine that generates 17.2 PS of power and 14.6 Nm of maximum torque. It gets an oil cooling system. The gearbox offered on the motorcycle is a 5-speed unit.

Price