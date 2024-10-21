Bajaj Pulsar N125 launched in India, will compete against TVS Raider and Hero Xtreme 125R

Bajaj Pulsar N125- which is the smallest N series motorcycle has launched in India and the price starts at Rs 94,707 for the base variant. On the other hand, the Bluetooth variant of the Bajaj Pulsar N125 costs Rs 98,707.

Bajaj Pulsar N125 specifications

The Bajaj Pulsar N125 is powered by a 124.58cc, single-cylinder motor that is air-cooled. This is the 5th 125cc motorcycle by Bajaj. The new 125cc engine offers maximum power of 12hp at 8500 rpm and 11Nm of torque at 6000rpm. The engine gets 5-speed gearbox.

The motorcycle gets a single-cradle frame and is suspended by telescopic fork. The back suspension is a monoshock. The front disc is a 240mm and a 130mm rear drum brake. When it comes to tyre profile, we get 80/100-17 at the front and 100/90-17 tyre on the rear. When it comes to the top variant, the Bluetooth variant gets 110/80-17 tyre at the rear. The tank capacity is 9.5-litre and Pulsar N125 weighs 125kg. The seat height of the bike is 795mm. The ground clearance is 198mm and the exhaust is underbelly.

When it comes to features, the motorcycle gets a LED headlight along with basic Bluetooth LCD display. The top variant gets quite larger dash and a fatter rear tyre.

Colour options on the Bajaj Pulsar N125 include four colours – white, black, red and blue. On the other hand, the Bluetooth variant gets three dual-tone options- black/red, black/yellow and black/purple. The seats get a split seat configuration.