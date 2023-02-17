Bajaj Pulsar 220F to be back in the Indian market, bookings open

The Bajaj Pulsar 220F is perhaps the most loved motorcycle in the Pulsar series since 2007. However, after almost 15 years of being in the market, the bike was discontinued as the Pulsar 250 twins were expected to take the mantle from 220F. The official production of the Bajaj Pulsar 220F stopped in April 2022.

It is expected that the plan to discontinue Pulsar 220F didn’t work out well and now the company will be relaunching the iconic motorcycle. According to reports, the bookings of the Pulsar 220F have opened across limited dealerships. It is expected that the re-launch of the motorcycle will be held very soon in India.

The company is expected to offer the same design as well as the engine in the motorcycle. The Pulsar 220F will offer 21 BHP of power and 19Nm of torque. However, the engine of the motorcycle is expected to offer a BS6 Phase 2 compliant engine. We expect that the new 220F should offer options for dual as well as single-channel ABS variant.

The Key specifications of the motorcycle should include 5-speed gearbox, double-cradle down tube frame, V-shaped LED headlight cluster, clip-on handlebars and much more. The motorcycle is expected to be offered in Black-Red and Black-Blue colour combinations. However, we will be happy to have some other colour variants too. The launch price of the Bajaj Pulsar 220F is expected to be around Rs 1.35- Rs 1.4 lakh (ex-showroom).