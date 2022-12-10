Bajaj Pulsar 150 discontinued in India, Pulsar P150 takes the mantle

After more than 2 decades of successful sales, Bajaj Auto has finally discontinued the legendary Pulsar 150 in India. The Pulsar 150 has been replaced by the recently launched Pulsar P150. Well, this was inevitable as Bajaj is upgrading its Pulsar line-up. The Pulsar 220 as well as Pulsar 180 has been discontinued much earlier.

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 continued to have best-selling figures in the company’s 150cc line-up. It was offered in Pulsar 150 Neon, Pulsar 150 Single Disc, and Bajaj Pulsar 150 Twin Disc variants. The Pulsar 150 range starts from Rs 1.11 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and goes up to Rs 1.14 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Pulsar P150 appears to be an able successor to the Pulsar 150 as the power and torque figures of both bikes are almost the same. However, the Pulsar P150 offers an advantage over its predecessor in terms of electronics and ergonomics. The mandatory upgrade from the Pulsar 150 to the P150 does not cost you too much. The Pulsar P150 costs between Rs 1.16 lakh to Rs 1.19 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Key highlights of Pulsar P150

The Pulsar P150 is powered by a 149.68cc engine with 5-speed gearbox that offers a maximum power of 14.5 [email protected] rpm while the peak torque is 13.5 [email protected] rpm. The P150 offers USB Charging Port, LED illumination, a semi-digital instrument console, and an infinity display.

The Pulsar P150 (140kg) is 10kgs lighter than Pulsar 150 (150kgs) and gets a monoshock rear suspension. The fuel tank on the bike is 14 litres.

In terms of design, the P150 borrows some design elements from its older siblings Pulsar N160/ N250. The bi-functional LED projector along with a single DRL adds to the aggressiveness of the bike. On the other hand, the tank shrouds add to the muscular look of the bike.