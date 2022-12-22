Bajaj Platina 110 ABS launched in India at a price tag of Rs 72,224

Bajaj has launched the latest edition of Bajaj Platina in India. The new edition of the motorcycle is the Bajaj Platina 110 ABS and it has been launched at a price tag of Rs 72,224. The new motorcycle offers ABS at the front and is the first motorcycle that offers ABS in the 110-115cc category. Apart from that there are some improvements that are made on the motorcycle.

The addition of ABS on the Bajaj Platina 110 improves the safety on the bike (which falls under commuter category). The bike also gets 135mm travel suspension, long seat and DRLs. Platina 110 ABS also offers a 240mm single-disc setup at the front (with single channel ABS) while the rear is a 110mm drum with CBS.

In terms of engine, the Platina 110 ABS is powered by an 115.45cc engine that produces 8.6bhp at 7000rpm. In terms of torque, the motorcycle offers 9.81Nm of torque at 5000rpm. The engine is coupled with five-speed transmission. The colour options that are available on the motorcycle include Ebony Black, Cocktail Wine Red and Saffire Blue.

From the price point of view, the Bajaj Platina 110 ABS is the top-spec variant of the Platina series. It is Rs 3690 costlier than the Platina 110 Drum and Rs 6358 more than the Platina 100.

Note: All the prices mentioned in the article are ex-showroom price in New Delhi.