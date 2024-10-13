Bajaj likely to launch new 125cc motorcycle on October 16, likely to be Pulsar N125

Bajaj is likely to introduce a new motorcycle on October 16 and it is likely to be a 125cc segment motorcycle, reported multiple sources. According to the latest spy shots, the upcoming 125cc motorcycle is expected to be a Pulsar N125. The motorcycle has been spotted multiple times on the public roads while testing.

If the upcoming motorcycle is a 125cc Pulsar (N125), Bajaj will be making its hold in the 125cc segment stronger. There is already some good competition from motorcycles like the Hero Xtreme 125R and the TVS Raider 125 in this category. The new motorcycle is expected to get a 125cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that will have a five-speed transmission. When it comes to suspension, the motorcycle will have telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock at the rear. We expect some variants to be equipped with a single-channel ABS system.

In terms of equipment, the Bajaj Pulsar N125 gets an all-digital instrument cluster that is prominent in the Pulsar series. The motorcycle is expected to get Bluetooth connectivity and is priced at around Rs 95000 (ex-showroom).

From the spy pictures, it is likely that the Pulsar N125 will have an all-LED headlamp along with sleek body panels as well as black alloy wheels. The motorcycle is likely to get a single seat setup along with grab rails. Bajaj is currently planning to introduce new updates in its existing range in the upcoming months.