Bajaj likely to introduce 125cc motorcycle in India very soon, to rival TVS Raider

Bajaj is likely to introduce a new 125cc motorcycle in India and that is expected to compete with the likes of TVS Raider 125 in India. The motorcycle has been spotted multiple times while testing in India and recently it has been spotted again. The style of the motorcycle seems quite sharp and to some extent reminds us of the XCD 125.

The motorcycle has been spotted with lots of camouflage but its important details were visible. The motorcycle gets a single-disc setup at the front and a drum disc at the front. The side profile of the motorcycle does show us its similarity with P150. Well, the final product should look similar to the existing range of the 125cc segment of Bajaj. The name of the motorcycle is bit confusing as the company already has NS125 and Pulsar 125. Bajaj might name the new 125cc motorcycle as N125.

The overall silhouette of the motorcycle is similar to sporty 125cc motorcycles. In the Indian market, it will give proper competition to TVS raider and Hero Xtreme 125R. We can expect platform sharing as well as parts sharing in the motorcycle (like the pulsar lineup). In some spy pictures the motorcycle was seen with a kick start.

In terms of instrument cluster, the upcoming pulsar will have negative LCD instrument console sans Bluetooth connectivity. The motorcycle also offers centre stand, tyre hugger and much more. The upcoming 125cc Pulsar must get a price tag of around Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom). We expect Bajaj to tease the specifications of the motorcycle very soon on its official handle.