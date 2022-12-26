Bajaj launches Dominar 160 and Dominar 200 in Brazil, Check the specifications

Bajaj Auto has launched Dominar 160 and Dominar 200 in Brazil. Before you have any second thoughts about the bikes, they are not new products which are meant for the Brazilian market. Rather, the bikes are just rebadged versions of Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 and the Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 that are already on sale in India.

The Dominar 160, 200 get the same engine as well as the specifications as the Pulsar NS 160, NS 200. The only change that is present between the Indian variants and the South American variants is the presence of USD forks. The NS 160 as well as the NS 200 does not have USD forks.

The specifications of both the bikes have been mentioned below in detail.

Dominar 160

The Dominar 160 is powered by a 160.3cc single cylinder oil cooled engine. The maximum power that is generated by the engine is 15.5 [email protected] RPM. On the other the peak torque is [email protected] 6500 RPM. The 160cc engine is paired with a 5 speed gearbox. In terms of suspension, the bike offers 130mm forks while the rear suspension is a mono suspension with nitrox. The kerb weight of the bike is 142 kg.

When it comes to brakes, the motorcycle offers 260mm front disc along with a 230mm back disc. The bike is offered in four attractive colours and it includes Plasma Satin Blue, Gloss Pewter Grey, Burnt Red and Satin Black and Metallic Pearl White.

Dominar 200

The Dominar 200 is powered by a 199.5cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine. The maximum power that is generated by the engine is 23.5 [email protected] RPM. On the other the peak torque is [email protected] 8000 RPM. The 200cc engine is paired with a 6 speed gearbox. Dominar 200 gets telescopic suspension at the front, while the rear suspension is a mono suspension with nitrox. The kerb weight of the bike is 154 kg.

When it comes to brakes, the motorcycle offers 280mm front disc along with a 230mm back disc. The bike is offered in four attractive colours and it includes Plasma Satin Blue, Gloss Pewter Grey, Burnt Red and Satin Black and Metallic Pearl White (which are same as the Dominar 160).