Bajaj introduces 2024 Chetak Urbane E-Scooter, Priced at Rs 1.15 Lakh

Bajaj Auto has expanded its electric scooter portfolio with the launch of the 2024 Chetak Urbane, offering riders a unique set of features and a competitive price point. Priced at Rs 1.15 lakh for the standard variant and Rs 1.21 lakh for the Tecpac-equipped model (all prices, ex-showroom), the Chetak Urbane brings a fresh perspective to the electric scooter market.

The Chetak Urbane boasts a certified range of up to 113 km, providing riders with an efficient and eco-friendly commuting option.

The standard variant introduces a drum brake setup at the front, distinguishing it from the Premium variant, which features a disc setup.

Equipped with the same 2.9 kWh battery as the Premium variant, the Urbane offers a slightly lower range of 113 km. The charging time sees a marginal increase, taking 4 hours and 50 minutes for a full charge, compared to the Premium’s 3 hours and 50 minutes. The Urbane features a 650W charger, while the Premium utilizes an 800W charger.

The standard Chetak Urbane matches the Premium’s top speed of 63 kmph, with an option to increase it to 73 kmph with the Tecpac. The Tecpac-equipped variant introduces additional features, including a sport mode, hill start assist, a reverse mode, and expanded app-based functions.

The standard Urbane model offers a single ride mode and limited app-based functions. In contrast, the Tecpac variant enhances the riding experience with a sport mode and advanced app-based features.

While the Chetak Urbane shares similarities with the Premium variant, the strategic differentiations in braking, range, and charging options provide consumers with a wider range of choices based on their preferences and requirements.