Bajaj Freedom CNG receives a price cut of upto Rs 10,000; know about the discounted variants

Bajaj introduced the World’s first CNG motorcycle i.e. Freedom CNG in India some months back. The price cut that the CNG motorcycle gets is up to Rs 10,000. The discount is available on the base drum variant and mid-spec drum LED variant. While the base drum variant gets cheaper by Rs 5000, the mid-spec drum variant gets cheaper by Rs 10,000.

If you are planning to get the top variant, you will be disappointed as it doesn’t get any discount. Post the price cut the base drum variant starts at Rs 89,997. Similarly, the mid-spec drum variant now costs Rs 95,002. Well, the top spec Freedom 125 (disc LED variant) still costs below Rs 1.10 lakh.

When it comes to engine, the Bajaj Freedom CNG is powered by a 125cc single-cylinder engine that is mounted horizontally. The engine generates 9.5hp at 8,000rpm and 9.7Nm at 6,000rpm. The company has claimed that the range of the motorcycle is 330km. The motorcycle is offered in CNG or petrol mode. The modes can be switched by a switch. When it comes to the fuel tank of the motorcycle, the petrol tank capacity is 2 litres while the CNG tank is 2kg. The company has claimed that the CNG mileage is 102km/ kg. On the other hand, the efficiency on petrol is 65kmpl.

If compared to the CT125X, the Freedom 125 weighs 16kg heavier at 147kg. The suspension of the motorcycle is telescopic fork at the front and while the rear is a mono-shock. The seat height is 825mm which is 15mm more than the CT125X. The motorcycle offers a single seat and that is claimed to be the longest in its segment.