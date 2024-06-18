Bajaj CNG bike confirmed to launch on July 5

Bajaj Auto has confirmed the launch date of world’s first production CNG motorcycle. The highly awaited Bajaj CNG bike is all set to be unveiled on 5 July. Currently known as the Bajaj Bruzer, the CNG bike might take on a different brand name when it goes on sale.

The Bajaj CNG bike will be the world’s first production-spec motorcycle to be powered by CNG as well as petrol. The Bajaj CNG bike is expected to gather more attention for being more cost-saving than the petrol ones as the fuel price remains above Rs 100 in the country.

The said CNG bike was spotted testing many times earlier, which gave us a glimpse of what it could look like. It seemed to have a new shape for fuel tank, a long seat and a minimal body panels all around. The design of the motorcycle was also leaked via a design blueprints.

The blueprints of the Bajaj CNG bike revealed the unique chassis setup of the bike. Bajaj has managed to optimise space by placing the CNG tank along the length of the bike, and using a ‘sloper’ engine design. A small petrol tank is also present to offer extra range and serve as a backup, should one run out of CNG.

We expect this novel Bajaj bike to be powered by a 125cc engine, which can switch between the two fuels. Bajaj is also likely to launch the CNG bike in two variants, one for the urban areas and a more rugged version for rural India. The latter will have a sump guard, knuckle guard and a handlebar brace to be able to take a beating while being ridden on poor or even non-existent terrain.

Bajaj may also reveal the price of the CNG bike at the unveil event. The bike is expected to be priced around Rs 80,000, ex-showroom.