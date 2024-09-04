Bajaj Chetak Blue 3202 launched in India; Check price, specs and other info

Bajaj has launched the Bajaj Chetak Blue 3202 electric scooter in India and the price of the scooter is Rs 1.15 lakh. For those who are unknown, the Chetak Blue 3202 is the renamed mid-spec Urbane variant and is now more affordable earlier. The electric scooter now costs Rs 8000 less than before. There has been an increase in the range of the scooter despite the same battery capacity.

The Bajaj Chetak Blue 3202 offers a range of 137km while the Chetak Urbane offered a range of 126km. The Urbane cost Rs 1.23 lakh while the Blue 3202 costs Rs 1.15 lakh. The Blue 3202 gets an off-board 650W charger and a full charge can be done in 5 hours and 50 minutes.

When it comes to the design of the scooter, it is quite identical to the Urbane variant in terms of features as well as underpinnings. This means that we will get keyless ignition, colour LCD display along with optional TecPac that is worth Rs 5000. In the sports mode, the e-scooter can achieve a top speed of 73kmph. Features like Bluetooth function, hill hold and reverse are offered on the scooter.

The Bajaj Chetak Blue 3202 will be offered in four attractive colours and that include colours like blue, white, black as well as grey.