Bajaj Chetak 2901 launched in India, priced at Rs 95998

Bajaj has introduced its latest variant of Bajaj Chetak in India at just Rs 95998. The new variant is Bajaj Chetak 2901 and it is the most affordable variant of the e-scooter. The scooter is targeted at those who are looking for an under Rs 1 lakh scooter and is offered in five new colour variant.

The Bajaj Chetak 2901 offers the same battery as the Chetak Urbane. The LCD unit that is offered on the scooter is also the same as that of the Chetak Urbane. We have mentioned the specifications of the electric scooter below.

Bajaj Chetak 2901

The Bajaj Chetak 2901 is equipped with steel wheels and is equipped with only one rding mode. Some extra features are available with the TecPac mode. It unlocks various features and that includes two riding modes- Eco and Sport. The other features are reverse mode, hill-hold assist, alloy wheels and much more. Users just have to pay Rs 3,000 in order to get the TecPac mode.

We also get an offboard charger on the Chetakk 2901 (this is similar to the Bajaj Chetak Urbane). The on-board charger is currently offered with the Chetak Premium.

The Bajaj Chetak 2901 gets a 2.9 kWh battery that is present with the mid-spec Chetak Urbane. The range that we get on the Chetak Urbane is 123 km while the top speed is 63 kph. When it come to charging, the time taken to fully charge the scooter is six hours. The new Bajaj Chetak 2901 is priced at Rs 95,998 (ex-showroom India) and it rivals the likes of TVS iQube 2.2, Ola S1 Air and the Ather Rizta S.