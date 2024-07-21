Baby Duster, Maruti Brezza rival in the works!

Renault’s subsidiary Dacia is working on a new sub 4m SUV that will replace the for Sandero Stepway and will be positioned below the Duster in the product line up of the company. According to reports, the company could launch it in 2027. It is expected to be unveiled in the European markets in initial phase. The company might bring it to other market at a later time.

Renault new Baby Duster



As its name suggests, the new Duster baby SUV will be smaller in size than the regular new-gen Duster that is 4,343 mm long. Reports have indicated that the new smaller SUV will help the company target a larger customer base with its affordable pricing.

Meanwhile, Renault is also working on a larger SUV, known as the Bigster, which will be a 7 seater version of the Duster. The Renault Bigster will be launched in 2025.

Design, features

The new Renault B-SUV will be based on the existing CMF-B architecture, which will help to reduce development and production cost and make it affordable.

The CMF-B platform is already used on Sandero, Sandero Stepway, Duster, Jogger and Logan. Moreover, it will also be used on the upcoming Bigster SUV. There’s an upcoming crossover wagon and fastback-style sedan also under development using the same platform. It will be launched in 2026.

Duster baby SUV Styling and features

It is expected that Renault’s new compact SUV will borrow styling bits from the Dacia Manifesto concept and the Sandrider. The latter is Dacia’s contender for the 2025 Dakar Rally and the World Rally-Raid Championship. It takes inspiration from the Dacia Manifesto concept car.

Renault Baby Duster Powertrain options

It will likely be offered with offering multiple powertrain options including ICE, mild-hybrid, full-hybrid and LPG. There is also possibility of it coming in a fully electric model as well.

Meanwhile, Renault is already working on the next-gen Sandero that will have an electric option. It is scheduled to arrive in 2028. The possibility of an AWD option being offered with the new Renault SUV is being evaluated.

If launched in India under Renault brand, the new SUV will take on rivals such as Nexon, Brezza, Venue, XUV3XO and Sonet