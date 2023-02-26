Autocar Awards 2023: Bajaj Pulsar N160 becomes Autocar ‘Bike of the Year’

The Autocar Awards 2023 has been announced and the best bike, as well as the best car for the year 2022, has been announced. The Bajaj Pulsar N160 has been adjusted as the ‘Bike of the Year’. On the other hand, the ‘Car of the Year’ award was given to Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

For the ‘Bike of the Year’ Award, Autocar India had taken 7 motorcycles into consideration. The parameters for the selection of the motorcycles were made in India, launched in 2022, design, value, ownership experience etc. Even though there were many motorcycles that were launched in 2022, the jury took 7 motorcycles into consideration for the final round.

The motorcycles that made it to the final round were Bajaj Pulsar N160, Kawasaki W175, Suzuki V-Strom SX, Honda CB300F, TVS Ronin, Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and KTM RC390.

Speaking about cars, the Autocar ‘Car of the Year’ award was won by Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. The other cars that competed with the Grand Vitara included were Maruti Suzuki Alto, Citroen C3 Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza, Skoda Slavia, VW Virtus, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, Kia Carens, Toyota Innova Hycross, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Mahindra Scorpio-N, Jeep Meridian, Hyundai Tucson, Audi Q3, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Tata Tiago EV, BYD Atto 3, BYD e6, Volvo XC40 Recharge, Kia EV6 and Mercedes-EQS 580.

The parameters for the selection of the cars were- launch in 2022, homologated for India, has to be available for private buyers and should have significant powertrain, interior and sheet metal changes. The cars were judged primarily on their fitness for purpose by the jury members.

It is noteworthy to mention that the Viewers’ Choice Car of the Year was awarded to Mahindra Scorpio-N while the Viewers’ Choice Bike of the Year was awarded to Royal Enfield Hunter 350.