Auto Expo 2023: Honda showcases XRE 300 adventure motorcycle in India, offers 259mm ground clearance

Honda has showcased the Honda XRE 300 off-road bike in India at the Auto Expo 2023. The off-road/ adventure motorcycle if launched in India will compete with the likes of KTM Adventure 390, Yezdi Adventure as well as the Royal Enfield Himalayan. An important of the Honda XRE 300 is that it is capable of running of petrol as well as ethanol fuel.

Specifications

The Honda XRE 300 is powered by a 291.6cc, single-cylinder air-cooled engine, 5-speed gearbox that produces 25.4hp of power at 7,500rpm. The motorcycle produces 27.6Nm of torque at 6,000rpm. On the other hand while running on ethanol, the Honda XRE 300 produces 25.6hp at 7,500rpm and 28Nm of torque at 6,000rpm. The engine specifications are the same as that of the variant used in Brazil.

The wheels of the Honda XRE 300 are spoked rather than alloy. While the front wheel is 21 inches, the real wheel is 18 inches.The ground clearance of the motorcycle is 259mm while the seat hight is 860mm. However, the dry weight of the motorcycle is 148kg. When it comes to suspension, the telescopic forks are 245mm while the rear suspension is 225mm. The brakes on the motorcycle are 256mm (front) and 220mm (rear).

In terms of electronics, the motorcycle offers LCD digital display, LED lights and ABS.

Price and availability

Honda has not yet confirmed the launch timeline of the Honda XRE 300. However we are hope that it will be launched at some point in 2023. Chances are quite high that the motorcycle will be sold across Honda’s BigWing dealerships across the country. Given the specifications of the bike, we expect it to be priced between Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom India).