Audi to implement price hike on all its car models sold in India from January 1

German car manufacturer Audi will be implementing price hike across its entire car model line-up sold in India from January 1, 2025. The manufacturer now joins the likes of Mercedes and BMW who will also implement a price hike from January 1, 2025. The price hike implemented by Audi across its car models sold in India will be 3 percent.

For those who are unknown, Audi sells assembled as well as fully imported car models in India. The price hike is primarily because of rising input costs, higher commodity prices and transportation costs. Audi is the third German car manufacturer to implement a price hike across its models.

Audi has locally assembled A4 and A6 sedans, along with Q3, Q3 Sportsback, Q5 and Q7 SUVs. On the other hand, the imported models of the car manufacturer are A5 Sportsback, the Q8 SUV, e-tron GT, RS e-tron GT and much more.

Recently, Audi has launched the Q7 facelift in India at introductory ex-showroom price of Rs 88.66 lakh. There are some changes on the exterior of the car. However it is still powered by 3-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine. The SUV looks different as compared to its predecessor as it gets an updated grille and vertical bars. The SUV also offers revised HD Matrix LED headlight, refreshed bumpers and different air intakes. The updated model is available in Sakhir Gold, Waitomo Blue, Mythos Black, Samurai Grey, and Glacier White colour options. Power offered by the SUV is 345 PS while the torque offered is 500Nm. The drivetrain offered on the Q7 facelift is AWD.