Audi Q8 facelift to launch in India on August 22, Know specs and expected price

Audi has teased that it will be launching the Audi Q8 facelift in the country (i.e. India) on August 22. The Audi Q8 will be receiving the much-needed updates in the car. The car has been already unveiled across the world in last September. Post the launch, the Audi Q8 will be the flagship SUV that is offered in the country.

The Audi Q8 facelift gets a refreshed design but it is likely to retain the old engine that was offered in its predecessor.

The latest video released by the company shows us the new grille that is octagonal in shape. There are L-shaped inserts along with revised HD Matrix LED headlamps. The new digital OLED tail-lights offer a great addition to the front design. The coupe-SUV gets five new alloy wheel designs across the globe.

When it comes to the interior, it is quite similar to the outgoing car. The changes in the interior are limited to the stitching on the upholstery and the inner color scheme. The SUV will continue to offer twin MMI touchscreens; four-zone climate control, a head-up display; heated ventilated and messaging seats as well as Bang and Olufsen hi-fi system.

The engine of the India-spec Q8 variant will be powered by a 3.0-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine and 48V mild-hybrid system. The output figures include 340hp of power and 500Nm of torque. When it comes to the gearbox we get an 8-speed automatic gearbox that offers power to the four wheels.

Pricing-wise, the Audi Q8 facelift is expected to be more premium than the existing Q8 model. The Q8 costs between Rs 1.07 lakh and Rs 1.43 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Buyers can purchase the Q8 facelift as an alternative to Mercedes-Benz GLE and BMW X5.