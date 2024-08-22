Audi Q8 facelift launched in India, Check specs and price

German automobile manufacturer Audi has launched the Audi Q8 facelift in India at a starting price of Rs 1.17 crore. The updates are mostly cosmetic updates, and new features on the Audi Q8 facelift. In case you are wondering about mechanical changes on the SUV, it is none. The Audi Q8 facelift continues to get the 3.0 -litre V6 engine that is offered in the older variant.

The visible change that the Audi Q8 facelift gets is the new HD Matrix LED headlights. The headlights get laser assistance for high beam. The grille is octagonal in shape and has L-shaped inserts. On the other hand, the air intakes in the bumper have been reshaped. From the rear, we do not observe any changes on the SUV. We get new OLED lights on the rear and the light designs are selectable.

On the interior, the Audi Q8 facelift is almost identical to the older model. The changes on the SUV interior are limited to stitching on the upholstery and new colour schemes. We get twin MMI touchscreens, four-zone climate control, a head-up display, and seats with heating, ventilated, and massaging functions. Speaking about sound systems we get Bang & Olufsen hi-fi system. The users can now access built-in third-party music apps like Spotify and Amazon Music.

In terms of engine, the Audi Q8 facelift gets the 3.0-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine that was offered in its predecessor. The engine is paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system that produces 340hp of maximum power and 500Nm of torque. The SUV gets 8-speed automatic gearbox and an AWD drivetrain.

Speaking about the price of the SUV, the facelift model (with Rs 1.17 crore price tag) is Rs 10 lakh costlier than the Q8.