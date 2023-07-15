Audi Q8 e-tron, Q8 e-tron Sportback revealed in India, offers up to 600km range on full charge

Audi has revealed its latest electric car i.e. Audi Q8 e-tron in India. The Audi Q8 offers a range of up to 600km (WLTP cycle). The premium electric car is expected to be launched in August. The Audi Q8 e-tron can be considered as the facelift of Audi’s first electric SUV i.e. e-tron. It is also offered in two body styles- Q8 e-tron SUV and Q8 e-tron coupe.

The Audi Q8 e-tron gets a refreshed grille which has blacked-out grille surrounds and they run under the headlights as well. The lower part of the grille is offered with mesh design. The new monochrome logo of Audi gets a light bar that is designed to project light downwards. The air intakes present on either sides of the car are quite large while the bumper is also quite large.

Both the e-tron cars get 20-inch alloy wheels and Audi’ & ‘Q8 e-tron quattro’ lettering on the blacked-out B-pillar. The back bumper also gets a change and we get new Q8 badges on the tail-gate too.

When it comes to the interior, the Q8 e-tron gets similar interior layout as the outgoing e-tron. The front seats are powered and get ventilation, heating as well as massage features. The dual touchscreen at the center include a a 10.1-inch infotainment system and 8.6-inch screen for other internal functions. The Q8 e-tron gets a Virtual Cockpit Plus feature too (which is the digital instrument cluster of the car).

Other features offered in the car include 16-speaker Bang and Olufsen speaker system, panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, 360-degree camera, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and much more.

Powertrain

The Audi Q8 e-tron is offered with an 114kWh battery pack that offers a range of up to 600km (WLTP cycle). The battery pack powers two electric motors that generate 408hp power and 664Nm torque. The car can accelerate from 0-100kph in 5.6 seconds. The car is bundled with a 22kW AC charger while it supports up to 170kW DC fast charging. While the regular charger can completely charge the car in six hours, the DC charger can charge the car from 10-80 percent in just 31 minutes.

Price

We expect the new Q8 e-tron to cost similar or more than the outgoing model. The outgoing model (Audi e-tron) costs Rs 1.15 crore (on road price, New Delhi).