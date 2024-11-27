Audi Q5 Sportback revealed globally, offers multiple engine options along with mild hybrid tech

The all-new Audi Q5 Sportback SUV has been revealed globally and it does come with multiple engine options. The SUV also get mild-hybrid tech on-board. The users can opt for diesel or petrol engine option on-board.

The Audi Q5 Sportback is based on a PPC platform which means Premium Platform Combustion platform. The platform is also offered in the A5 sedan as well as the standard Q5 SUV. When it comes to powertrain, the Audi Q5 Sportback is offered in 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine as well as 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel Quattro. The petrol engine generates 204hp and 340Nm. On the other hand, the diesel engine generates 204hp and 400Nm. A 48V mild-hybrid tech is offered in both the engines. A 1.7kWh battery offers up to 24hp.

The top variant gets mild-hybrid 3.0-litre V6 TFSI petrol engine that produces 362hp and 550Nm. It is offered as AWD as standard.

When it comes to interior of the SUV we get a huge OLED panel that consists of 11.9-inch digital instrument display and a 14.5-inch infotainment touchscreen. This screen is known as Digital Stage screen. The buyers have an option to get a 10.9-inch touchscreen for the front passenger (as option).

In terms of exterior, the new Q5 Sportback gets a sloping roofline and an interesting rear. There is also a big spoiler that goes with the coupe-SUV design. The front of the Q5 Sportback is quite similar to the standard SUV.

In terms of availability, we assume that the SUV will be available in India in the near future.