Ather reveals name of upcoming scooter – Rizta, Launching in 6 months

The electric two-wheeler brand Ather Energy has announced that its upcoming family scooter will be called ‘Rizta.’ Ather will unveil the upcoming scooter will be launched at its 2024 Ather Community Day, which is likely to be held in April. The scooter will launch in mid-2024.

Ather Energy co-founder Tarun Mehta recently shared a post revealing the company’s plans about the launch of the scooter. The post shows a short video teasing the Rizta in a quirky way. The teaser has revealed that the Rizta will be delivered in 6 months.

As per Mehta, the Ather Rizta was in the making since 2019. The scooter has more comfort feature and emphasizes riders’ safety. It will also be packed with ‘industry-first’ features.

Before the announcement, the Rizta was spotted testing camouflage on many occasions. It appears notably larger than the 450 series e-scooters and has a slimmer front-end, horizontal lighting, unlike the vertically-stacked headlight seen on the 450 models.

The scooter is tipped to come with a telescopic fork and rides on 12-inch alloy wheels. It will feature a disc brake for the braking system at the front. It will also have a wide and accommodating seat, a flat floorboard, a protective cover, a chunky pillion grab rail, integrated foot rests and a horizontal LED tail-light. The scooter is also expected to have over 22 litre underseat storage.

It could have a different frame than the 450 series. It could feature a 7.0-inch ‘DeepView’ LCD on entry trims. However, a touchscreen is also likely to be offered on the higher-spec Rizta.

At present, the 450 lineup has two battery options – the 2.9 kWh pack (in the 450S and 450X) and the 3.7 kWh pack (in the 450X only). The Ather Rizta could be offered with a 2.9 kWh pack and the 3.7 kWh battery pack options. But it is expected that the company might offer even smaller battery to lower the scooter’s price.

Ather recently slashed the price of its entry-level model, the Ather 450S, by up to Rs 25,000. The two-wheeler manufacturer recently launched the Ather 450 Apex in India at a string price of Rs 1.89 lakh (Ex-showroom).