Ather 450S to be launched in India on August 3, Pre-orders currently open

Ather will be launching its next electric scooter on August 3 and it will be the Ather 450S. The 450S will be the toned down version of the Ather 450X electric scooter. It will be more affordable as compared to the 450X. The budget electric scooter will be offered with a price tag of Rs 1.3 lakh (ex-showroom). However, it will be offered with a smaller battery pack as compared to the 450X.

The pre-order for the Ather 450S is currently live and users can do that by going to the official website of Ather. The Introductory price of the e-scooter is Rs 1.29 lakh. The IDC range for the 450S is 115km for a full charge. The top speeds that can be achieved on the scooter include 90 km/h. The deliveries of the scooter will start from September.

There are a few features that the Ather 450S misses as compared to the Ather 450X. The teasers have suggested that the scooter will feature a basic touchscreen instrument console and feature smaller rearview mirrors. The battery offered on the scooter will be relatively smaller and will be 3kWh battery pack.

When it comes to features, the scooter will be offered with Speedo, range, ride modes, Bluetooth connectivity as well as a new screen. However, whether the screen will be TFT or LCD is yet unknown. In terms of colours, the e-scooter will be offered in four attractive colors including Salt Green, Cosmic Black, Space Grey, and Still White.