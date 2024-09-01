Aston Martin to launch two new models in India, what’s new about it

Aston Martin will be introducing two new car models in India and that includes updated DBX707 and next generation of Vanquish. While the updated DBX707 will be launched this year, the next generation of Vanquish will be launched in 2025. We have mentioned the details about the upcoming models below.

Updated Aston Martin DBX707

The updated model of Aston Martin DBX707 will be introduced in India. This updated model is available in top-spec 707 version. The company has discontinued twin-turbo V8 550hp version. On the other hand, the 707hp model offers 900Nm of toque. The engine is a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine and is coupled with a 9-speed automatic gearbox. It also offers an all-wheel drive system.

In the interior, the DBX707 gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen which can be mirrored with your smartphone. The digital drive’s display is 12.3-inches. The upcoming model is expected to be around Rs 5 crore.

Aston Martin Vanquish

The Aston Martin Vanquish will be launched in September 2 globally and it will be available in India in 2025, reported Autocar India.

The model gets a twin-turbo V12 engine that produces 835hp and generates 1000Nm of torque. The previous generations of the car offered naturally aspirated V12 powertrains