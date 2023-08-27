Aston Martin DB12 to launch in India on September 29; Know Engine and Specs

Aston Martin DB12 will be launching in India on September 29 and this is almost four months after its global debut. The sports car is the successor of DB11 and gets significant upgrades in terms of interior as well as exterior. The deliveries of the car will start in the ending months of 2023.

When it comes to design, the Aston Martin DB12 gets larger grille, refreshed headlamps, aggressive nose, LED DRL. The car gets huge air vent that emerge from the front wheel arch. The front and rear tracks get wider by 6mm and 22mm respectively. When it comes to chassis as well mechanical, the DB12 gets an upgrade too.

The engine that is present on the Aston Martin DB12 is 4.0-litre, twin-turbo, V8 sourced from Mercedes-AMG. It generated 680hp and 800Nm of torque. The use of V8 against V12 (previously used) saves a weight of 100kg. We get 8-speed automatic gearbox and new electronic rear differential. The DB12 can achieve 0-100kph in just 3.6 seconds. The top speed of the car is 325kmph. The company has claimed that the DB12 gets stiffer chassis, ESC system, adaptive dampers etc.

When it comes to the interior of the vehicle we get new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen. The connectivity features include Apple Carplay and Android Auto, 4G connectivity and over the air updates. There are five drive modes on the car and that include Wet, Individual, GT, Sport and Sport+ modes.

In terms of price, Aston Martin DB12 is expected to be around Rs 4.80 crore (ex-showroom) as it launches in India, mentioned Autocar India.