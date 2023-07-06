Aprilia RS440 spotted while testing in India, might launch early 2024

The 400cc segment in India is getting more and more competitive day by day. Recently, the Aprilia RS440 has been spotted on the Indian roads while testing (by powerdrift) and we are looking forward to the launch of the sports bike in India. The Aprilia RS440 is expected to be a premium sports bike and is expected to compete with the likes of KTM RC 390, Ninja 400 as well as Yamaha R3 in the upcoming days.

Aprilia RS440 is fully faired motorcycle and draws its design element from the RS660. There is a presence of underbelly exhaust and this gives a decent look on the motocycle. There is also the presence of saree-guard on the bike (which confirms its India launch). The bike gets split seat set-up along with clip-on handlebars. There is presence of dual disc on the motorcycle and we are expected to get dual-channel ABS, cornering ABS for sure. It also gets USD telescopic front forks and mono-shock rear.

When it comes to power and torque, the RS440 is expected to offer a 440cc parallel-twin engine that produces 48 bhp of power. The engine will be paired with a 6-speed gearbox and should get slipper clutch, quick shifter (bi-directional), ride-by-wire, etc. The motorcycle is expected to offer a huge tank that offers 17l to 20l of storage. The instrument cluster is expected to offer a fully-digital instrument cluster along with a TFT unit.

It is expected that the motorcycle will be priced around Rs 4 lakh as it launches in India. We can hope the motorcycle to be launched in late 2023 or early 2024.