Aprilia RS 660 Trofeo limited edition launched

Aprilia has launched a the limited-edition of the RS 660 Trofeo model in US. This has been developed by the company’s racing team. It has been built on the standard RS660. However, the company has made some significant performance and track updates in this model.

The Aprilia RS 660 Trofeo will be available for sale in limited numbers in the United States. Which makes the bike one of the world’s most exclusive middle-weight supersport bikes.

The bike comes with a full titanium SC Project exhaust system, which Aprilia says helps it to produce 105 horsepower in this track-only trim. It features front forks from Andreani, and the rear suspension is from Ohlins, which is a an AP948 unit with a remote reservoir.

This race bike gets full adjustability at the front and rear. The super sports bike is equipped with brakes from Brembo, and the top-spec tyres from Pirelli – the famous Supercorsa V3 SC1 rubber. It also has an array of electronic features like wheelie control, traction control, and engine braking adjustability.

The main frame has been upgraded to allow the rider to position lower to use aerodynamics fully. The fairing has also been upgraded for race use. The seating ergonomics can also be further customized, thanks to the triple racing clamp with adjustable clip-ons and adjustable rearsets.

All these upgrades are costly, as each unit has been priced at a whopping $21,000. The sale for the RS 660 Trofeo will begin on April 11 on its official website.