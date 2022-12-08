Apple Electric Car gets pushed further, to launch in 2026; check specs here

Apple’s dream project of launching an electric car might take some more time as the company is still working on various technological aspects of the car. A recent report by Bloomberg has revealed that the Apple car will cost around USD 100K against expected price of USD 120K. The launch of the car will be in 2026 instead of 2025.

The price of Apple car costs USD 20K less than expected due to the absence of fully-fledged self-driving technology and many other features on the car. This means that the Apple car will offer a steering wheel as well as pedals just like traditional vehicles. However, there will be self-driving technology available on the car which will make it semi-autonomous. Roughly speaking, the driver can activate self-driving technology on highways and can relax. The car will take care of the driving at that particular moment.

The electric car offered by Apple is codenamed ‘Titan’ and has been under wrap for a long time. Apple is also expected to be working on mixed-reality headset. The testing of the car is expected to begin by 2025 (which is a year before launching of the car).

Reported Sony and Xiaomi are also working on an electric car that will launch soon. The future of electric cars seems interesting as more and more tech companies are entering the segment.

(Note: We are waiting for Apple to officially speak about its upcoming electric car. Stay tuned with us for further updates.)