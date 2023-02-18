Ampere Zeal EX electric scooter with 120km range launched

Greaves Electric Mobility has launched the new Ampere Zeal EX electric scooter in India. The company has set an introductory price of Rs 69,900 in Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand. The scooter will cost Rs 75,000 (both prices are ex-showroom) in all the other states of India. Customers, who buy the scooter before 31 March 2023 can get benefits of up to Rs 6,000, as per Greaves. Ampere Zeal EX is available for purchase in Stone Grey, Ivory White, and Indigo Blue three colour options.

Design

The Ampere Zeal EX electric scooter sports an edgy design. It features angular cuts and contours. The front fender, apron, and side panels are decorated with swanky decals. There’s an apron-mounted headlamp and indicators are fitted onto the handlebar cowl.

Engine

The electric scooter is powered by a 2.3kWh, CAN-enabled, lithium-ion battery pack that comes with an ARAI-certified range of 120kms. According to reports, it takes five hours to get fully charged. Meanwhile, propelling the rear wheel is a 1.8kW motor that delivers a top speed of around 50-55kmph.

The features include riding modes and a side-stand sensor. Further, suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks and twin springs. The scooter’s breaking system includes a drum brake at both ends.