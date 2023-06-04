Ampere electric scooters price hike: Check old vs new prices

Following TVs, Ola Electric and Ather Energy, Ampere has now hiked the price of it’s electric scooters in India due to a reduction in FAME 2 subsidies. Customers will now have to pay up to Rs 39,000 while purchasing a Ampere electric scooter.

Ampere is one of the EV sales chart-topping company along with Hero Electric and Okinawa. It have maintained its earlier sales numbers and retained its eligibility for the FAME-II subsidy.

Earlier, the govt decided to decrease the subsidies to just 15 per cent, which was previously kept at 40 per cent of the ex-showroom cost. Which lead to the EV companies hiking the cost of the electric scooters. Here’s how much the company’s products now costs.

Ampere e-scooters new prices

Ampere has confirmed a price hike ranging from Rs 20,900 to Rs 39,100 for the Ampere Zeal EX, Magnus EX and Primus e-scooters.

The most affordable product in the Ampere range is the Zeal EX has now become costlier by Rs 20,900 after the price hike. It was previously priced at Rs 75,000. After the price hike, it costs Rs 95,900. Meanwhile, the Ampere Magnus EX has received a price hike of Rs 21,000 and is now priced at Rs 1,04,900. Both these e-scooters have a claimed IDC range of 80-100km on a single charge.

The Primus price has been by up to Rs 39,000 against its earlier price of Rs 1.09 lakh. The e-scooter is the company’s first in-house offering and is also the only Ampere product to use an LFP battery. The Primus cost is now set at Rs 1.49 lakh, which is a hike of nearly Rs 40,000.

These price hikes are likely to slow down the overall sales of electric scooters in the short term.