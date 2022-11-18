Alto K10 CNG: Maruti Suzuki adds another CNG car to its lineup

Maruti Suzuki has launched the 13th CNG model in its car line-up in India in the form of the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 CNG. The CNG variant of the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 costs Rs 5.94 lakh and offers a mileage of 33.85km/kg. The CNG variant of Alto K10 gets 1.12km/kg more mileage than the S-Presso CNG which costs Rs 6.10 lakh.

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 CNG is based on the VXi variant of the car and costs Rs 95,000 more than the petrol variant. The Alto K10 VXi petrol costs Rs 4.99 lakh.

Engine

The Alto K10 CNG is powered by 1.0-litre K10C engine that is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. In terms of output, the engine offers 65hp of power and 89Nm of torque. On the other hand, the CNG mode on the car offers 57hp of power and 82Nm of torque. Maruti claims to enhance the suspension set-up of the Alto K10 CNG for added ride quality, comfort as well as safety.

Design

The design of the Alto K10 CNG is quite similar to that of the petrol Alto K10. However, as a 55-litre CNG tank is fitted in the boot of the car, the storage space has been reduced.

Internal features

When it comes to the interior of the car, the Alto K10 offers 2-Din SmartPlay audio system with Bluetooth, AUX and USB port, speed-sensing auto door lock, gear shift indicator, impact-sensing door unlock, and much more.

Safety

When it comes to the safety of the car, the Alto K10 CNG gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD, seat belt reminder, rear parking sensors, and much more.

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K 10 was launched in August 2022 and the price of the car starts from Rs 3.99 lakh. The previous generation of the Alto K 10 was discontinued in 2020 and the new Alto K10 received some upgrades in the engine as well as in looks.