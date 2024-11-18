All-new Toyota Camry set to launch in India on December 11

The all-new Toyota Camry is set to launch in India on December 11. The ninth generation Camry Sedan will arrive with major cosmetic changes in order to stand out from the outgoing model. The company updated the sedan, which was launched in 2019, last in 2022.

Though the overall outlines of the car will be same as the previous version, it will receive some modification. The new-generation Camry will feature a fresh front fascia with elements like C-shaped DRLs and sleek headlamps. It will also have a black element that will connect the headlights at both ends. There will be a slightly more dip for the roofline. Similarly, the rear end gets better appeal with new tail lamps and a new bumper.

The new Toyota Camry is the same as its predecessor in terms of dimension, except for same minor changes. It measures 4915 mm in length, 1839 mm in width, and 1445 mm in height along with a wheelbase of 2825 mm. It will be based on the same TNGA-K platform as the current model. The platform is also used on multiple cars of the brand with Toyota and Lexus badges in the global market.

Toyota has a different layout for its dashboard that now includes two digital screens including a 7-inch screen for instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It also features a heads-up display, ventilated seats, a JBL sound system, and more.

For the occupants’ safety, the car will come equipped with Toyota Sense 3.0 which offers a bunch of ADAS features like lane departure alert with steering assist, radar cruise control with curve speed reduction, pre-collision braking, and more.

Mechanically, the new Toyota Camry is powered by a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine which is supported by an electric motor. The motor produces output of 222 hp. The transmission duties will be handled by eCVT.

