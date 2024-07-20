All new Tata Curvv ICE unveiled; Price to be revealed later this year

Tata Motors has unveiled the much-awaited new Tata Curvv in ICE and EV version. Both the version of the Tata Curvv will be launched later this year. It was recently showcased at the 2024 Bharat Mobility Expo.

Exterior design

Tata Curvv retains most design features shown in the concept car that was showcased at the 2024 Bharat Mobility Expo.

The new Tata SUV features a big bumpers, low seat headlamps and the LED lights. Meanwhile, the alloy wheels adorn a petal design with thick C-pillar and a pop out door handle and a rear spoiler. A connected light bar with a thick rear bumper is equipped in the back.

Interior and features

Tata has not revealed the interior design of the Curvv yet. Reports have suggested that the Curvv will use a borrow some design elements from its siblings Nexon and the Harrier. Feature list expected to include a dual digital screens, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, a powered driver’s seat, possibly a powered tailgate, level-2 ADAS, and a 360-degree camera.

Engine options

The Tata Curvv ICE will be available with a 1.2-litre GDi turbo petrol engine that develops 123bhp/225Nm. It will be mated to either a six-speed manual or seven-speed DCT. The other powertrain on offer will be Tata’s 1.5-litre diesel unit producing 113bhp/260Nm and offered either with a six-speed MT or the six-speed AT from the Harrier/Safari.

Rivals, price

The Tata Curvv ICE will take on the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Tiguan, Skoda Kushaq and MG Astor.

Prices for the Tata Curvv EV will be announced on 7 August and we expect prices for this one to be announced 10 days later as was the case with the Nexon EV and Nexon ICE.