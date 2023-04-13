All-new Mini Cooper EV breaks cover: What’s New

Mini has unveiled the second-generation Copper EV. The new Mini EV sits on a new front-wheel-drive platform engineered by Spotlight Automotive, BMW’s joint venture with Great Wall Motors.

The Mini Cooper EV is being manufactured in China unlike the current Mini Cooper SE, which was built in the UK and also sold in the Indian market. The next-generation Mini Cooper EV was seen with a new exterior design.

Let’s check out what is new in the electric Mini.

Mini Cooper EV: what’s new?

New Exterior

The new Mini Cooper EV has a similar appearance as the current-gen car but, it has a wider track, shorter overhangs, a longer wheelbase and larger wheels. The new Mini does not have the chunky black plastic wheel-arch claddings, clamshell bonnet, contrasting trim accents and chrome headlight.

The all-electric MINI flaunts a bigger headlamps and a illuminated ring around the closed-off front grille. The front bumper and fenders seems to be in one piece and it loses the bonnet scoop. The side profile of the 2024 Mini Cooper does not have the plastic wheel arches, which you can find on the current one. It has slightly bigger alloy wheels with a new design. The frameless window panels continue to be here but the door handles now have a sleeker design.

At the rear, it has got a new set of tail lamps connected by a thick black strip which houses the Cooper branding. These new tail lamps don’t lose the Union Jack design, loosening its connection to its British roots. Its rear bumper looks chunkier thanks to the more visible cladding.

The Mini Cooper EV measures roughly 3.8m from bumper to bumper.

Mini Cooper EV interior

The company has kept the new Mini EV’s interior under wraps. However, reports have stated that it could retain most of its current features like adaptive LED lights, automatic climate control, a digital driver’s display, heated front seats and wireless phone charging. It is also speculated that the latest Mini EV could have same safety features as current model that includes front and passenger airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), drive assist and a rearview camera.

The 2024 Mini Cooper will likely come with a larger infotainment system compared to the current 8.8-inch display, and a 360-degree camera.

Mini Cooper EV powertrain, range details

The new electric EV will match the current car’s 184hp and is expected to get from 0-100kph in roughly 7.0sec. That would make it nearly as quick as today’s petrol-engined Cooper S hot hatch.

The 2024 Mini Cooper is expected to offer a bigger battery pack and have its range bumped to over 350km instead of the current 270km range. The current Mini Cooper electric comes with a 32.6kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor that churns out 184PS and 270Nm. I

t could rival the new Abarth 500e which is sold abroad. Similarly, we expect the new Mini Cooper EV to come to India after it goes on sale in major global markets.

