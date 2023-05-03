Ahead of launch, latest leak provides some key specifications of Tata Altroz CNG

Advertisement

Tata Altorz is all set to be launched in India this month. Ahead of the launch, some key specifications about the car have been leaked on the internet. The Tata Altroz will be the third car offered by Tata Motors to get a CNG variant. On the other hand, the Altroz CNG will be the first Tata car to offer factory-fitted CNG along with a sunroof.

The Tata Altroz iCNG is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder engine that is coupled with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The hatchback generates 86hp of power and 113Nm of torque in the petrol mode. On the other hand, in the CNG mode, the car generated 77hp of power and 97 Nm of torque respectively. The engine of the car can start directly in the CNG mode. The Altroz CNG gets dual-cylinder 30-litre tanks which are present under the boot floor. The fuel efficiency of the car is expected to be similar to that of Tiago/ Tigor (26.49 km/kg).

Due to two CNG tanks the Altroz CNG gets better boot space in comparison to its CNG siblings. The CNG Altroz gets 200 liters of boot space while the ICE variant offers 345 litres.

As many as six variants of the Altroz CNG is offered to the users. The variants include XE, XM+, XM+ (S), XZ, XZ+ (S) and XZ+ O (S). One of the attractive features of the car is the sunroof. However, the sunroof is offered in XM+ (S), XZ+ (S) and XZ+ O (S) variants.

When it comes to features, the Altroz CNG will get digital driver’s display, 7.0-inch touchscreen, a voice-activated sunroof, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Other important features include 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic climate control, an engine start/stop button, height adjustable driver’s seat, rear AC vents leatherette seats, and center armrest at the front.