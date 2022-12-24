Affordable Mahindra Thar 1.5 diesel 2WD debut in January 2023

Mahindra is planning to launch a new more affordable variant of the popular Mahindra Thar. The Thar is set to get a new 1.5-litre diesel engine. It will join the existing line-up of 2.2-litre diesel and a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engines. The new Thar 1.5 diesel model was revealed to dealers at an event in Igatpuri, Maharashtra last month.

Entry-level Thar 1.5 diesel 2WD variant

The 1.5-litre engine will produce 117hp and is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox only. Mahindra will not offer any automatic option on the 1.5-litre diesel engine Thar. It will only come in 2WD guise, and will not get the 4WD system that is seen on the more expensive Thar 2.2-litre diesel.

The addition of the 1.5-litre diesel engine will also help the Thar qualify in the lower tax bracket since it is under four metres long. With this, Mahindra is expected to launch the Thar in the more competitive price range.

The spy shots of the Thar 1.5 diesel has also revealed that it has a new storage console on the centre console instead pf the low-range gear lever.

Mahindra is also expected to offer a 2WD variant on the Thar with the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. Similar to the 1.5-litre diesel 2WD, the Thar 2.0 petrol 2WD will only come with a six-speed manual gearbox.

Thar 2WD could get a sub-Rs 10 lakh starting price

The 1.5-litre engine and the absence of the 4WD, Mahindra will likely set the price of the Thar 1.5 diesel 2WD around the Rs 10-11 lakh mark for the entry-level variant.

Mahindra Thar 2WD launch

According to sources, the Mahindra Thar 2WD with the smaller 1.5-litre diesel and the 2.0 petrol will go on sale sometime in January 2023. Maruti Suzuki is also going to unveil the 5-door Jimny at the Auto Expo 2023 in the same month. Mahindra will reportedly not be participating at the Auto Expo this time.