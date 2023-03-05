A prized collection of classic and vintage cars

New Delhi: Take a trip down memory lane with vehicles that helped to bring in an era of engineering marvels in the annals of automotive history. An exquisite collection of antiquated vehicles will be featured AstaGuru’s upcoming Golden Age of Motoring Vintage and Classic Cars Auction. The sale will take place on March 3-4, 2023.

Leading the auction line-up are two extraordinary vintage cars from Rolls Royce Phantom Series. One of these, lot no. 5, is a Rolls-Royce Phantom II Limousine 1932. Introduced in 1929 to replace the New Phantom, the car was fitted with plenty of amenities that were optioned by the owners who wanted very specific customisations. The presented lot boasts of coachwork by Hooper and has been finished in a red exterior with a tan interior. Previously the car was in a collection of statesmen from Hyderabad and then went to Gwalior. Lot no. 12 is a Rolls-Royce Phantom III 1938, which introduced the V12 engine for the first time to a car from the brand. The presented lot is a highly collectible car from the series. It is one of the 727 cars ever produced, making it a very rare proposition for collectors. Both these cars will be offered with an estimate of Rs 3,00,00,000 – 3,50,00,000 each.

Two vintage cars from Chevrolet’s Master Deluxe series are also the highlights of the auction. Lot no. 4 is a Chevrolet Convertible 1940. A classic American car, it was powered by a 3548 cubic inch straight-6 engine and a sleek aerodynamic body design with a striking grille and stylish chrome accents. Today, the Chevrolet Convertible 1940 is a highly sought-after classic car that is a true piece of American automotive history. The presented lot is finished in a shade of dark green and will be offered with an estimate of Rs 55,00,000 – 60,00,000. Lot no. 10 is a Chevrolet Limousine, 1939. With its classic design, spacious interior, and reliable performance, it is the perfect choice for anyone looking for a luxurious and memorable driving experience. It will be offered with an estimate of Rs 45,00,000 – 55,00,000.

Three cars by American car manufacturer Buick are also on offer. Lot no. 11 is a Buick Grand Sports, 1968, which was one of the most powerful and fastest cars in Buick’s lineup and was designed to compete with other muscle cars of the era. Today, the 1968 Buick Grand Sport is a sought-after collector car and is considered a classic example of the American muscle car era. It will be offered at Rs 50,00,000 – 60,00,000. Lot no. 8, a Buick Super Eight, 1948, will be offered with an estimate of Rs 26,00,000 – 30,00,000. A Buick Super, 1949, lot no. 2 is estimated to be acquired at Rs 23,00,000 – 28,00,000.

Lot no. 1 is a Chrysler Woody Tourer 1927, a classic American car that was part of Chrysler’s line of luxury vehicles. The Chrysler Woody Tourer 1927 was built with a unique and distinctive body style, which featured wooden panels on the coach work-Hence the name of the car ‘ Woody.’ It will be offered at an estimate of Rs 35,00,000 – 45,00,000.

Lot no. 3 is a 1989 Jaguar XJ 6 Sovereign, offered with an estimate of Rs 18,50,000 – 25,00,000. Lot no. 6 is a 1955 Dodge Kingsway from the company’s “Coronet” series and is estimated to be acquired at Rs 18,00,000 – 23,00,000. Lot no. 9, is Studebaker Aero Nose 1951, offered at an estimate of Rs 20,00,000 – 25,00,000.