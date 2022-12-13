5-Door Mahindra Thar launch date and other details

The home-grown carmaker, Mahindra is set to launch the new 5-door Mahindra Thar in 2023. The upcoming off-road SUV might go on sale sometime in 2024, revealed a new report. The company has not revealed the official launch timeline of the SUV yet.

After its launch, the 5-door Mahindra Thar will take on the likes of 5-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny and 5-door Force Gurkha. It is expected to be priced around Rs 70,000 – Rs 80,000 higher than its current 3-door version, whose price starts from Rs 13.59 lakh and goes up to Rs 16.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 5-door Mahindra Thar has been spotted testing multiple times ahead of its official debut. This gave us a look at some of its design and interior details. The new 5-door Thar will be a more practical option for family buyers in compared to its 3-door version as it will have extra cabin space for both rear seat passengers and in the boot area. The company also aims to attract off-road enthusiasts with its rugged looks and 4X4 capabilities.

The 5-door Mahindra Thar will be bigger and longer than its current version, which measures 3,985mm in length and sits on a 2,450mm long wheelbase. As per reports, it will be around 15% longer and have 22% longer wheelbase than its younger sibling. The extended wheelbase will reduce its ‘breakover’ angle, while the width between the wheels could be increased to maintain an optimum wheelbase to track ratio for better stability.

The new 5-door Mahindra Thar will be powered by the same 2.2L mHawk diesel and 2.0L mStallion petrol engines that power the 3-door Thar. However, we expect the company to tweak the engine for generating extra power output. It could be offered with 6 and 7-seats configuration options.

Expect for the extra space in the second row, Mahindra might provide a similar interior layout and features as the 3-door Thar. As for its exterior design, the 5-door Thar will reportedly look exactly similar to its younger sibling. As per the spy images, it will feature squarish LED taillamps, a tailgate mounted spare wheel and a high mounted stop lamp.