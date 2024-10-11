2025 Yamaha R3 with new style elements and features revealed, expected to launch in India

Yamaha has revealed the 2025 Yamaha R3 super sport motorcycle for the global market. The updated motorcycle gets a new design along with updated features. However, the engine on the motorcycle remains the same as earlier. As the Yamaha R3 and MT-03 has been reintroduced in India in Dec 2023, we expect the updated R3 to launch in India at some point in 2025.

The latest iteration of the Yamaha R3 gets a new front end which is sharper as compared to the outgoing model. As the R3 will make its entry in the Indian market, the selling price will be a major factor. The current generation of the motorcycle is brought to India as CBU. If the Japanese manufacturer could manage to bring the R3 as CKU, the price of the motorcycle will be aggressive in its segment.

What’s new on it?

The new Yamaha R3 gets a refreshed design in terms of slender LED projector headlamps. The new LED DRLs offer a thunderbolt-like design and the headlight is present on the centre. In terms of equipment, we get a new LCD instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity and Bluetooth connectivity.

We finally get a slipper and assist clutch which was earlier missing on it.

The engine on the motorcycle is the same 321cc parallel twin-cylinder engine that is fuel-injected and liquid cooled. It produces a maximum output of 41.4 bhp and 29.5 Nm. We get a six-speed gearbox on board. The motorcycle gets disc and dual-channel ABS. While the front shock absorbers are USD, the rear shock absorber is monoshock.

In India, the motorcycle will continue to compete with the likes of Ninja 500, Aprilia RS 457, KTM RC 390 and others. Currently, the Yamaha R3 costs Rs 4.64 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

