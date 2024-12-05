2025 Yamaha MT-03 unveiled ahead of launch, likely to be available in India

Yamaha has unveiled the 2025 Yamaha MT-03 in the international markets. Well if you are someone who is really excited for the motorcycle then you should know that there is not a major update. It offers just some changes on the 2025 edition. The new motorcycle is expected to launch in India next year.

Mechanically the 2025 Yamaha MT-03 is unchanged. However, there are some design changes on it. The motorcycle gets slimmer and sharper tail section and it is seen in the Yamaha R3. The change is more evitable on the new Ice Storm colour. This particular colour variant gets white bodywork as well as blue wheels.

The motorcycle also gets a negative LCD display that is already offered on the R3. It also gets Bluetooth connectivity which is notifying riders about calls, messages, mails and turn-by-turn navigation. The MT-03 gets benefits of slip-and-assist clutch. The core specs of the 2025 Yamaha MT-03 are same as the current generation.

The motorcycle (current gen) is powered by 321cc engine that generates 42hp of maximum power and 29.5Nm of peak torque. The kerb weight is 167kg.