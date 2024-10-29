2025 Triumph Tiger 1200 launched in India, range starts at Rs 19.39 lakh ex-showroom

Motorcycle manufacturer Triumph has launch the 2025 Triumph Tiger 1200 in India. The price of the series starts at Rs 19.39 lakh ex-showroom. This version is the updated version of the Triumph Tiger 1200. This adventure tourer motorcycle is available in four variants and that includes GT Pro, GT Pro Explorer, Rally Pro, and Rally Pro Explorer. While the base model is the GT Pro, the Rally Pro Explorer is the top variant.

The Triumph Tiger 1200 is powered by the same engine across all variants. The motorcycle gets 1160cc inline three-cylinder engine with T-place crank that produces peak power of 150hp and maximum torque of 130Nm. The engine has received changes in terms of crankshaft, balancer shaft and alternator. The company says that there is a smoother low rpm torque delivery. The new model also gets an updated clutch for smoother selection of first gear. There has been reduced vibrations due to the engine changes mentioned Triumph.

The Triumph Tiger 1200 GT Pro and Rally Pro get the damped handlebars as well as risers from the Explorer variants. The seats are also redesigned for more comfort. The riders also get an accessory which can reduce the saddle height by 20mm. In terms of wheels, the 1200 GT Pro gets 19-inch front and 18-inch back alloy wheels. On the other hand, the Rally Pro variants get 21-inch front and 18-inch tubeless alloy wheels. While the Pro variants get 20-litre fuel tank, the Rally Pro variants get 30-litre fuel tanks. The foot pegs are repositioned in the 2025 Triumph Tiger 1200 and this makes cornering clearance more. While the suspension is from Showa, the braking hardware is from Brembo.

Other important features on the motorcycle include cornering traction control with IMU, multiple riding modes, keyless ignition system, shift assist, seven-inch TFT screen, Bluetooth and much more. TPMS, heated grips and seats are offered as standard on the Explorer variants. While the 1200 GT Pro starts at Rs 19,38,990, the 1200 GT Rally Pro starts from Rs 20,38,990. Both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.